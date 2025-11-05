China has reportedly directed that all state-funded data centre projects use only domestically-produced artificial intelligence chips, Reuters reported. The order, according to a report citing sources familiar with the matter, is seen as part of Beijing’s broader push for AI chip self-sufficiency amid a temporary pause in trade tensions with the United States. Chinese regulatory authorities have instructed that new data centre projects receiving any form of state funding must deploy only local AI chips. AI in Propaganda: China’s Expanding Use of Generative Tools To Spread State Smear Campaigns, Build Social Media Persona To Influence Global Audience Raises Serious Concerns.

China Bans Foreign AI Chips

JUST IN: China has banned foreign artificial intelligence chips from state-funded data centres, according to Reuters report. pic.twitter.com/z4buS4pq64 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

