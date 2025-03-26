Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, age 42, who goes by the name 'Bitboy,' has been arrested in Florida for harassing Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs. Bitboy Armstrong confirmed his arrest on X, saying that warrants were issued after he sent an email to the judge. Benjamin Charles Armstrong will face up to three years in prison without getting bail. Ben Armstrong harassed Judge Kimberly Childs by sending emails. Black Sea Ceasefire: Ukraine, US End Talks in Riyadh With Focus on Black Sea Navigation, Energy Facilities Protection.

Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong Aka Bitboy Arrested for Harassing Judge

🚨🇺🇸 CRYPTO INFLUENCER JAILED WITHOUT BAIL FOR HARASSING JUDGE Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, known as "BitBoy," was arrested in Florida and jailed without bail for harassing Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs. Armstrong confirmed on X that arrest warrants were… pic.twitter.com/8AHnv8KFxW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 26, 2025

Ben 'Bitboy' Armstrong Confirmed His Arrest Due to Harassment Emails

I can now confirm that the warrants for my arrest are due to me sending emails (as my own attorney by the way) to the DISHONORABLE Kimberly Childs of @cobbcountygovt who has NOW DELETED her Twitter lmao. Public officials hiding corruption one day at a time. — The BitBoy (@BenArmstrongsX) March 21, 2025

