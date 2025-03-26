Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, age 42, who goes by the name 'Bitboy,' has been arrested in Florida for harassing Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs. Bitboy Armstrong confirmed his arrest on X, saying that warrants were issued after he sent an email to the judge. Benjamin Charles Armstrong will face up to three years in prison without getting bail. Ben Armstrong harassed Judge Kimberly Childs by sending emails. Black Sea Ceasefire: Ukraine, US End Talks in Riyadh With Focus on Black Sea Navigation, Energy Facilities Protection.

