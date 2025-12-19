A video going viral on social media shows a schoolgirl handling a sudden accidental fire situation with ease as her hair catches fire during a school event. The viral clip was shared on Instagram and has garnered over 60 million views for far. Sharing the video, a man identified as Kenneth Perez said the schoolgirl in the video is his niece. The viral clip shows the schoolgirl standing on stage and holding a candle in her hand during a formal school ceremony. However, as the video moves ahead, the girl's hair is seen catching fire all of a sudden. Instead of panicking or screaming, the young girl is seen calmly handling the situation as she uses her hands to extinguish the flames. The video was shared with the background music "Girl On Fire" playing. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "She was unusually calm during this", while another commented, "She’s beauty and she’s grace". A third user added, "She handled it gracefully", while a fourth user said, "She handled this with so much GRACE. Wow!" Social Media Influencer Tucker Genal Dies at 31 in Los Angeles; TikTok Star’s Brother Confirms Heartbreaking News (View Post).

Schoolgirl's Hair Catches Fire During Event, Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Perez (@kperezthree)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)