An elderly woman from central Israel has been arrested by the Shin Bet for allegedly plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu using an improvised explosive device (IED), according to a report. The woman was taken into custody two weeks ago and is accused of planning a terrorist attack targeting Prime Minister Netanyahu. Although initially released under restrictions, including a ban from government institutions and proximity to Netanyahu, authorities are moving forward with legal action. The Shin Bet confirmed the arrest, highlighting the serious nature of the threat. Reports suggest she acted alone in the alleged plot. An indictment is expected to be filed on Thursday, July 24, for conspiracy to commit a crime and a terrorist act. US Shooting: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Security Heightened at Country’s Missions Worldwide After 2 Embassy Staffers Killed in Washington DC.

Woman Plotted Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Assassination: Report

#BREAKING Israeli security agency Shin Bet arrests woman for attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, public broadcaster KAN reports pic.twitter.com/c0PP3sHXWJ — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)