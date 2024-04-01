Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has successfully undergone hernia surgery. The news was confirmed by his office on Monday, April 1. After the successful operation on Sunday, March 31, his office said that Benjamin Netanyahu was "in good shape and beginning to recover". Reportedly, doctors discovered the hernia "during a routine examination". Before the surgery, Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would be fully sedated for the hernia surgery. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Be Fully Sedated For Hernia Surgery.

Netanyahu’s Hernia Operation Ends 'Successfully'

