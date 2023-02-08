A total of 585 sea lions and 55,000 wild birds have died of the H5N1 bird flu virus in recent weeks, the government of Peru said. The dead birds included pelicans, various types of gulls, and penguins, the Sernanp natural areas protection agency said in a statement. Peru’s National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) has urged people and their pets to avoid contact with sea lions and sea birds on the beach. Bird Flu Outbreak in Peru: Three Sea Lions, One Dolphin and One Lion Die of Avian Influenza H5N1.

