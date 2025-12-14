A man intervened heroically and disarmed an alleged gunman in dramatic scenes during the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia's Sydney on December 14. The extraordinary incident was caught on video. The video shows the hero man moving cautiously through the car park, crouching behind a parked silver car. Once close enough, the bystander lunges at the gunman, wrapping his arms around him and wrestling with him until he pries the rifle from the shooter’s hands. The incident unfolded along Campbell Parade in Sydney’s east around 6:45 pm, prompting a major emergency response. Police said 10 people were killed, while 29 others were injured. One of the shooters was shot dead, while the second one remains in critical condition. Bondi Beach Shooting: Ten Killed in Shooting Near Jewish Gathering in Australia’s Sydney, Police ‘Neutralise’ Two Gunmen (Watch Videos).

Viral Video Shows Man Tackling, Disarming Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting

Australian Hero. He saved countless lives. There is still hope in this world. ♥️ https://t.co/AzHFjZOGFL — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 14, 2025

