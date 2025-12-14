Canberra, December 14: At least 10 people, including one gunman, have been killed and 12 others are injured after a shooting incident near a Jewish gathering at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney on Sunday evening (local time), local media reported, citing police. A second shooter is among the injured and has been taken into custody, ABC News reported.

Police have said that people still need to avoid Bondi Beach, despite the two shooters having been neutralised. According to police, there is an ongoing bomb threat in the area, and they are working to disarm what they have termed an improvised explosive device (IED), local media reported. In a statement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has termed the scenes in Bondi "shocking and distressing." Mass Shooting at Bondi Beach: Several Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Australia’s Sydney (Watch Video).

He stated that he has spoken to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner and New South Wales (NSW) Premier and urged people to follow information shared by NSW police. In a statement shared on X, Albanese stated, "The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that he is "appalled" by the shooting attack and called the incident the result of "an anti-semitic rampage" in the streets of Australia over the past two years. "I'm appalled by the murderous shooting attack at a Hanukkah event in Sydney, Australia. These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realised today. The Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses!" Gideon Sa'ar posted on X. Brown University Shooting: 2 Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting During Final Exams at Engineering Building in US; Suspect Still at Large (Watch Videos).

Heroic action that saved Iives today on Bondi Beach pic.twitter.com/YnoEuz2mUq — Global UPDATES (@GlobalUpdates24) December 14, 2025

🚨At least 7 have been shot at near Bondi beach Park, Australia. NSW police responded quickly, taking two into custody-one reportedly shot dead by officers + the other detained. 📽️1: The shootout 📽️2: The 2 shooters 📽️3: Brave civilian disarming a shooter 📷: One of the shooters pic.twitter.com/oJrAYcCpwS — Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) December 14, 2025

Police Operation Is Ongoing After Shooting at Bondi Beach

UPDATE: A police operation is ongoing after a public place shooting by two men at Bondi Beach earlier today. Ten people have been confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition. At this time, a further… https://t.co/lekTjxqf85 — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) December 14, 2025

Australian Jewish Association CEO Robert Gregory also shared a statement on X, stating, "What happened tonight is a tragedy but entirely foreseeable. The Albanese government was warned so many times, but failed to take adequate action to protect the Jewish community. Tonight, many Jews are pondering whether they have a future in Australia. Our thoughts are with our community and all the impacted, some of whom we are close to."

