In another incident of gun violence, at least ten people have been killed and several injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park city near Los Angeles on Saturday. As per the reports, nearly thousand of people had earlier gathered in the city for the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival. Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said that the gunman however is currently absconding and officials are on the lookout for him. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Multiple Casualties Reported After Gun Violence During Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration in Los Angeles.

Monterey Park Mass Shooting:

BREAKING: 10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park shooting, police say. Suspect still at large — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 22, 2023

Watch Video:

BREAKING: LASD Captain Meyer announcing that at least 10 are dead, and at least 10 are injured at a mass shooting event in Monterey Park, CA. pic.twitter.com/C8zZSQ3HLu — Sean Beckner-Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) January 22, 2023

🚨 #BREAKING - MASS SHOOTING leaves 10+ DEAD at Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park. For licensing or media inquiries please contact: NewsDesk@TrafficNewsLA.com pic.twitter.com/YANjWw3FoZ — Traffic News Los Angeles | TNLA (@TrafficNewsLA) January 22, 2023

