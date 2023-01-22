Several people have died in a mass shooting at a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park near Los Angeles. The shooting took place around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park. Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Many Shot Dead During Chinese Lunar New Year Festivities Near Los Angeles (Watch Video).

Monterey Park Mass Shooting:

Mass shooting at the Chinese New Year festival in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, reports US media. — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)