The European Commission is all set to ban TikTok on official devices. EU's IT service has asked all employees to uninstall Chinese-owned TikTok from their official devices, as well as the personal devices using corporate apps, citing data protection concerns. TikTok Launches New Monetisation Tool ‘Creativity Program Beta’ for Creators.

European Commission Bans TikTok:

BREAKING: European Commission is set to ban TikTok on official devices — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 23, 2023

