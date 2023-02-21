San Francisco, February 21: Chinese short video-making app TikTok, which is facing controversies in the US, has introduced a beta version of its new monetisation tool "Creativity Program" for creators.

Currently available in the US, France and Brazil and expected to roll out to more regions soon, the new monetisation tool is designed to help creators "foster their creativity" and "generate higher revenue," the company said in a blogpost on Monday.

"We developed the Creativity Program based on learnings and feedback from our creators on our creator solutions, including the TikTok Creator Fund," it added.

To be eligible for the Creativity Program Beta, users must be at least 18 years old. Moreover, users have to meet the minimum follower and video view requirements, and should have an account in "good standing".

Creators who are already enrolled in the TikTok Creator Fund can switch to the Creativity Program Beta, and those that are not yet enrolled can apply to the new program once available.

"To start earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute," the platform said. Moreover, creators will have access to an updated dashboard to view video eligibility, estimated revenue, and video performance metrics and analytics. "Keeping the safety of our community in mind, all videos for the Creativity Program must abide by our Community Guidelines," it added.

