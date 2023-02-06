Italy has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves after a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes on the Richter Scale struck Turkey. According to reports, at least five people have been killed after the earthquake shook several parts of Turkey. The death toll is likely to rise. The quake was so powerful that countries like Syria and Lebanon also felt the aftershocks. Earthquake in Turkey: Powerful 7.8-Magnitude Quake Knocks Down Buildings in Many Turkish Provinces, Tremors Felt in Syria and Lebanon (Watch Videos).

BREAKING: Italy issues alert for possible tsunami waves following Turkey earthquake — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 6, 2023

