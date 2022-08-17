Around 30 people feared dead after massive blast at mosque in Kabul on Wednesday. The explosion took place at mosque in Khair Khan area during evening prayers. Ambulances rushed to the spot. More details awaited.

BREAKING: Large explosion hits mosque in Kabul, killing at least 30 people, witnesses say — BNO News (@BNONews) August 17, 2022

