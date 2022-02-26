The United States will provide additional security assistance to Ukraine as its government confronts a massive Russian invasion. President Joe Biden signed a memorandum for immediate military assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine will get $250 million for overall assistance and $350 million for 'defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training'.

See Tweet:

BREAKING: President Biden signs memorandum for 'immediate military assistance to Ukraine', with $250 million for overall assistance and $350 million for 'defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 26, 2022

