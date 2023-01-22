An incident of mass shooting has been reported in Monterey Park near Los Angeles in the US. According to initial reports, more than a dozen people have been shot. Many causalities are feared. A video of the shooting in Monterey Park shows several police vehicles arriving at the spot. Further details about the Monterey Park mass shooting are awaited. Atlanta Protest Against Shooting Death of Activist Briefly Turns Violent.

BREAKING: Shooting with many victims in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles https://t.co/xeVdhwP00Z — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 22, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting with reports of multiple victims Dead ⁰📌#MontereyPark | #CA Currently multiple authorities are responding to a mass shooting in Monterey Park with reports of 16 people have been shot with unconfirmed reports 10 fatalities this is still developing pic.twitter.com/4XUwRwaibf — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 22, 2023

According to unofficial reports, it is known that 10 people have been shot dead at the spot and 9 others injured at Monterey Park near Los Angeles.

#Breaking #MontereyPark According to scanner reports 10 people have been fatally shot, 9 others injured during a #MassShooting at a business on Garvey Ave. The suspect is still on the loose according to PD on scene. #News #Developing #Shooting #LunarNewYear pic.twitter.com/YDFQ2gTLci — RMG News (@RMGNews) January 22, 2023

