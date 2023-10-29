Several people were injured on Saturday night in a shooting at a Chula Vista shopping mall in California, police said. Around 7:15 p.m, officers were called to Novo Brazil Brewing at Otay Ranch Town Center, where they found victims, Chula Vista police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Authorities placed the mall on lockdown following the incident, but it has since been lifted. The suspect is still absconding. Video shows officers at the scene collecting evidence. Investigation has been launched into the shootings. Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Card Found Dead After Massive Manhunt.

#BREAKING #URGENT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 ACTIVE SHOOTER AT OTAY RANCH MALL IN CHULA VISTA, California. MALL IS ON LOCKDOWN. 3 PEOPLE INJURED: AT LEAST 1 from running and falling in panic No one in custody at this time pic.twitter.com/5axOqXlJtj — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) October 29, 2023

