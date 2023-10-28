Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card was found dead on Friday, October 27, night after massive manhunt. Robert Card has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body was found at a recycling center in Lisbon where Card worked. Earlier on Wednesday night in Maine, a former US Army reservist had reportedly shot and killed 18 individuals at a bowling alley and restaurant. Maine Shooting: At Least 16 Dead, Dozens Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Lewiston (Watch Video).

Maine Mass Shooting Suspect Found Dead

BREAKING: Maine shooting suspect Robert Card found dead - NBC Boston — BNO News (@BNONews) October 28, 2023

