In a bizarre incident in the United States, a woman from California received hundreds of Amazon packages she had never ordered. It is learnt that the woman has been receiving the Amazon packages for over a year. Describing her situation, the woman identified as Kay, a resident of San Jose in California, said that she is living through hell. The Bay Area woman said that she started receiving the packages after an Amazon Chinese seat cover seller listed her home as their return address. What makes the situation worse is the fact that the seat covers don't fit the seats for which they were ordered, thus leaving the California woman with a ton of returns. When the woman reached out to Amazon, they told her to give them away or donate them. Fireworks Turn Deadly in Pacoima: Massive Fire Critically Injures Woman, Damages Homes As Explosions Rock California Neighbourhood (Watch Videos).

California Woman Receives Hundreds of Amazon Packages That She Never Ordered

