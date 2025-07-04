A massive fire broke out in California’s Pacoima on Thursday night, ignited by fireworks stored in a garage, leaving a 33-year-old woman critically injured and causing widespread panic. The blaze began around 9 pm on W. Corcoran Street and quickly engulfed three homes, with flames and explosions spreading to nearby brush and properties. Over 100 firefighters responded, taking 53 minutes to control the inferno. A 68-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation, and several animals were also injured. Residents reported feeling explosion-like tremors as fireworks detonated. A fourth home and a car sustained damage. HazMat crews, arson investigators, the LAPD Bomb Squad, and the Mayor’s Crisis Team are probing the cause, as authorities suspect illegal fireworks. Yolo County Fire: Massive Fireworks Explosion Turns Sky Into Warzone; Flames, Smoke and Blasts Rock Esparto As Investigation Begins (Watch Videos).

Pacoima Fire

BREAKING: Another fireworks explosion but this time in Pacoima, CA. Multiple homes were destroyed and over 100 firefighters were dispatched. There is at least one injury. A woman was listed in critical condition at a local hospital. Story developing. pic.twitter.com/dTx3Tf5AJC — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) July 4, 2025

🚨#BREAKING: A massive fireworks explosion has left multiple people injured and caused fire to spread and damaged to several homes ⁰📌#Pacoima | #California Multiple emergency crews are on the scene as more than 100 firefighters battled a massive residential fire in Pacoima,… pic.twitter.com/HKOj8nfqyn — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)