In a bizarre incident in Fort McMurray, Canada, Blake McPhee got his penis stuck to an icy sidewalk after a drunken brawl at the East Village Pub & Eatery on January 12. Security restrained him as the fight spilled outside, and his pants fell, exposing him to sub-zero temperatures. A video shows him struggling as police arrived. Witnesses say he kicked a guard before being pinned for 20 minutes. When pulled up, some skin was left behind. McPhee later joked on Facebook about his misadventure, writing, “Guess that’s what I get for being a drunk lunatic at a bar.” Thailand Man Rushed to Hospital After He Puts 11 Rings on His Penis For ‘Sexual Pleasure’.

Canadian Man Gets Penis Stuck On Icy Sidewalk

NEW: Canadian man gets his pen*s stuck to the freezing ground while being detained following a bar fight. During his struggle with security, his pants fell down, fully exposing his privates. The man is lashing out about people making fun of his "tiny we*ner," says it was small… pic.twitter.com/dBXHqIA4nm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2025

