Bangkok, March 17: In a shocking incident, a man in Thailand was rushed to the hospital after attempting to fit his penis into 11 penis rings for “sexual pleasure”. The man’s penis became dangerously swollen and bruised, leading to him losing consciousness. Medics struggled to cut away the metal due to how swollen he was.

Mirror reported that the man had a hard time explaining it to doctors in Bangkok, who were forced to cut away the rings. But thankfully the operation was a success, and the patient was left to recover on the hospital ward in Bangkok, Thailand. However, the motive for how he ended up in his predicament in the first place remains unclear. Penis Rings Lead to 'Rare Case of Penile Strangulation'! Australian Man Hospitalised After Using 9 Metal Bands To Constrict His Scrotum for Improved Sexual Performance.

For those unaware, the rings are usually used to enhance pleasure during a solo sex act or to help increase the feeling of good girth.

The patient explained to the doctors that he had bought the items from a hardware stall in the hope of 'increasing his sexual pleasure' at his home in Bangkok on March 13. He waited until he was alone then slipped on the devices only to realise his mistake as the metal accessories constricted his phallus painfully when he was at full mast. He was rushed to the hospital as the swelling worsened. Erect Penis for Three Days! Man Takes Sexual Stimulant Used for Breeding Bulls to Have Sex and Lands In The Hospital; What Is Priapism?

The rings can be dangerous and if worn for too long can cause priapism, a disorder where the penis is in a constant state of erection without any stimulatio the penis maintains a rigid erection without any stimulation.

The condition can result in permanent damage, including penile gangrene, which can sometimes lead to amputation.

