Over a dozen people were shot during an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook, Illinois, near Chicago. According to the latest update, at least 29 people were shot. Local media reports indicate that shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 or 300 people at around 12:30 am on Sunday. Authorities are yet to confirm the details, but several victims are said to be ‘seriously injured’. More details are awaited. US Mass Shooting Video: 17 People Shot in Illinois’ Willowbrook.

Chicago Shooting Video:

BREAKING: At least 29 people shot at an illegal street takeover in Willowbrook near Chicago, Illinois.pic.twitter.com/5phAPG8C6f — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)