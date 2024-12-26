Severe wildfires are raging through Chile's Metropolitan Region, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate on Thursday, December 26, as record-high temperatures exacerbate the situation. The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) is working urgently to contain the fires and safeguard lives. Social media has been flooded with videos showcasing the intensity of the blaze. The wildfires have been fueled by soaring temperatures, which reached a scorching 36°C on December 23. As the situation intensifies, authorities continue their efforts to control the disaster. Chile Wildfire: Raging Forest Fires in Central Chile Kill 46; Toll Likely To Rise, Says President Gabriel Boric (Watch Videos).

Chile Wildfires:

Wildfires rage across Chile’s Metropolitan region - as temperatures soar on the continent#SouthAmerica #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/QMEeEYfOGd — BuzzBrief (@WNongbri85599) December 26, 2024

Blaze in Chile's Metropolitan Region Forces Evacuations:

🚨🇨🇱INFERNO IN CHILE: WILDFIRES FORCE MASS EVACUATIONS Chile's Metropolitan Region is battling severe wildfires driven by record-high temperatures sweeping across the area. Thousands are evacuating as the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) races to… pic.twitter.com/xHkxghtZSF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)