The Punjab Health Department has revised the timings of government hospitals in the state in view of the changing weather and rising temperatures and heatwave. As per the revised timings, government hospitals in Punjab will remain open from 8 AM to 2 PM. Speaking about the same, CMO Dr Pradeep Kumar said, "OPD services will now be available from 8 AM to 2 PM, while emergency services will continue as usual, 24x7." Kumar also said that the revised timings have been made due to the heat and will remain in effect from April 16 to October 15.

Government Hospital Timings Revised in Punjab

