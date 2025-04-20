The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the latest weather forecast for Sunday, April 20, with a mix of heat alerts and rain predictions across key Indian cities. While heatwave-like conditions persist in parts of north and central India, southern and eastern regions may see rain or thunderstorms. Delhi will witness a partly cloudy sky with temperatures peaking at 38 degrees Celsius, while Hyderabad may face a high of 39 degrees Celsius along with chances of rain, thunderstorm, or duststorm. Chennai is expected to receive light rain under a generally cloudy sky, with a high of 37 degrees Celsius. Mumbai will remain mainly clear with moderate temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius, while Bengaluru stays partly cloudy at 33 degrees Celsius. Thunder and lightning are likely in Kolkata later today, and Shimla may experience thunder with rain, keeping temperatures cool at 22 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, April 19: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 20

Delhi Weather Today, April 20

Chennai Weather Today, April 20

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 20

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 20

Kolkata Weather Today, April 20

Shimla Weather Today, April 20

