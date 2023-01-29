China has approved two domestically developed COVID-19 drugs, according to a report in Reuters. The news was confirmed by the National Medical Products Administration which said that the drugs have been developed as oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. The drugs, which will be used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd. The news of domestically developed drugs comes after China put a stay on its stringent "zero COVID" policy. COVID-19 Surge in China: Hospitals in Many Cities Cancel New Year Holiday to Fight Against Epidemic.

China Develops COVID-19 Drugs

China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs https://t.co/cYEjnvxu8Y pic.twitter.com/ybnDn4XAdw — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)