China began banning the use of iPhones and other foreign technology by government employees in its agencies in September 2023. According to a recent Bloomberg report, more Chinese agencies, covering "at least eight provinces", are now subject to the prohibition on using iPhones. Compared to the previous iPhone ban in September, which only affected a "small number of agencies" in China, the report characterises this as a "major step-up." Chinese officials are requesting that government employees use local company-branded smartphones rather than iPhones or other international handsets. According to the report, there are still a lot of unanswered questions regarding the scope and rigour of China's iPhone ban. Nevertheless, the prohibition poses a "serious challenge" to international IT giants like Samsung and Apple. China Bans iPhone: Govt Officials Barred from Using Apple Phones For Work.

China iPhone Ban

