Costco Wholesale Corporation retail stores in the United States are selling firecrackers ahead of Diwali 2021. Netizens shared images of firecrackers from the stores in the US. Meanwhile, the iconic World Trade Center in New York will also come alive for the All American Diwali for three nights. The fireworks will occur on November 3 at 5 am IST over Hudson river. The event will take for the first in the history.

Here Are Tweets:

Diwali fireworks at Costco. The world is changing. pic.twitter.com/GBbMv5KRGK — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) October 29, 2021

Costco already has fireworks pic.twitter.com/PriyAjijfb — jamajacha (@pavanztweets) October 10, 2021

For the first time, New York City will host a spectacular Diwali fireworks show on the Hudson river. Until now, the only approved fireworks event was the July 4th Independence Day. The land of the free gives Indians their freedom to celebrate Diwali the way it has been. Salute. — Rakesh Kaul (@rkkaulsr) October 26, 2021

While we are busy banning crackers in India, this is Costco retail store in US. pic.twitter.com/V8lyb1zMeb — Balaji Vaidyanath ⚡️ (@nbalajiv) October 30, 2021

