For the first time in history, the iconic World Trade Center in New York will come alive for the All American Diwali for three nights. The fireworks will take place on November 3 at 5 am IST .

New York: World Trade Center to celebrate 1st ever all-American Diwali on Nov 2, 3, & 4 The event combines the American tradition of viewing fireworks over Hudson River with Indian Festival of lights. Fireworks display will take place on the Hudson on November 3 at 5:00 am IST. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 30, 2021

All American Diwali on World Trade Center in New York City

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)