An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the Gerash region in Iran’s southern Fars province today, March 3. The news was confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS, which said that tremor occurred at around 12:24 PM (IST). While the shaking was felt strongly across several neighboring districts, local authorities have not yet reported any significant casualties or major structural damage so far. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death: Israel Spy Agencies Hacked Tehran Traffic Cameras To Track Iran’s Supreme Leader Before Targeted Killing, Reveals Report.

Earthquake Strikes Iran's Geransh Region

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Geransh region of Iran at about 12:24 PM (IST): USGS. More details are awaited.#Iran #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/m6ifS56sXp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2026

