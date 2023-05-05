The World Health Organisation on Friday said that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. WHO stressed that the emergency phase of the pandemic ‘is over, but Coronavirus is not. It has been three years since the WHO declared that COVID represented a global health emergency. More than 6.8 million people died during the outbreak. Fang Bin, Chinese Whistleblower Who Documented Initial COVID-19 Outbreak in Wuhan, Released From Jail by China After Over Three Years.

COVID-19 Not a Global Health Emergency:

