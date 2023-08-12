Russia has shot down two Ukrainian missiles near the Crimean Bridge, Russian officials said. The Russian officials also said that no damage was done to the bridge. The development comes after explosions were reported near the Crimean Bridge. Multiple photos and videos of the explosion near the Crimean Bridge also known as Kerch Strait Bridge have gone viral on social media. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said it thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight. Ukrainian Security Service Claims Responsibility for October Crimea Bridge Blast.

Two Ukrainian Missiles Shot Down

Russian official: 2 Ukrainian missiles shot down near the Crimean Bridge, no damage to the bridge itself — BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2023

Explosions Near Crimean Bridge

BREAKING: Explosions reported near the Crimean Bridge — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 12, 2023

Enemy Missiles Over the Crimean Bridge

Footage of interception of enemy missiles over the Crimean bridge pic.twitter.com/blR7zsB7Vn — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 12, 2023

Crimean Bridge

Crimean Bridge was Attacked

The Crimean bridge was attacked , two rockets were shot down ▪️The armed forces of Ukraine attacked the Crimean post with two rockets, which were shot down by the air defense system. The Crimean bridge was not damaged, said the head of the Crimean region, Sergej Aksyonov.… pic.twitter.com/a18CEXOiyR — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) August 12, 2023

