Russia has shot down two Ukrainian missiles near the Crimean Bridge, Russian officials said. The Russian officials also said that no damage was done to the bridge. The development comes after explosions were reported near the Crimean Bridge. Multiple photos and videos of the explosion near the Crimean Bridge also known as Kerch Strait Bridge have gone viral on social media. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said it thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight. Ukrainian Security Service Claims Responsibility for October Crimea Bridge Blast.

