Did Iran and Israel announce a ceasefire after US President Donald Trump’s claim? On Monday, Trump announced a "complete and total ceasefire" between the two countries, calling it the end of the "12-Day War." While Iran initially denied any such agreement, its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later made vague remarks thanking Iran’s armed forces and warning of ongoing aggression, further fueling speculation. Trump claimed the truce would take effect within hours and last for 12 hours initially, calling it a victory for peace. Conflicting statements followed, with Iran accusing US and Israeli leaders of "deception." However, as per major news outlets like Insider Paper and Spectator Index, both Israel and Iran reportedly confirmed the ceasefire was in effect. Iranian state TV also echoed similar claims, suggesting that military operations had paused. Despite this, no formal confirmation had been issued by Israel or Iran, though the reports about the ceasefire between the two nations appear to be true, as reported by multiple news outlets. Iran-Israel Conflict: Iran Strikes Israel With Fresh Missile Attack Hours After Donald Trump’s Ceasefire Claim.

Iran State Media Announce Ceasefire, Reports Say

BREAKING: Iran state TV announces ceasefire with Israel — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 24, 2025

Israel–Iran Ceasefire Announced

BREAKING: Israel and Iran both announce ceasefire has gone into effect — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2025

