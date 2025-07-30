US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration over the lack of progress in trade negotiations with India and announced a 25% tariff effective August 1. The decision follows the two countries’ failure to finalize an interim deal before Trump’s set deadline. Citing the deadlock, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the tariffs are intended to “remedy” the situation in favor of American interests. Key sticking points include India’s reluctance to open its agriculture and dairy sectors, which remains a major roadblock. Trump and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are expected to release more details soon. Meanwhile, US officials are scheduled to travel to India in late August for the sixth round of talks aimed at salvaging the strained negotiations and exploring a path forward for a mutually beneficial trade agreement. India’s First Reaction on 25% Tariff Announced by US President Donald Trump: Government Will Take All Steps Necessary To Secure Country’s National Interest, Says MEA.

Donald Trump ‘Frustrated’ Over Stalled India Trade Deal Talks

