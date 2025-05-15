In a grand gesture, the UAE welcomed the US President Donald Trump with an Air Force jet escort on Tuesday, May 13. The video shared on X by Margo Martin shows Saudi Arabia's F-15 fighter jets providing an aerial escort to Air Force One as it entered Saudi airspace. President Trump was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, marking the start of his four-day Middle East tour. Notably, this is the second time this year that the UAE has honoured a world leader with such a welcome, having earlier escorted Indian PM Narendra Modi during his April visit. PM Narendra Modi Watches Royal Fighter Jets From Air India One As He Gets Special Airspace Welcome in Saudi Arabia (See Pics).

Margo Martin Shares Video of Air Force One Escorted by UAE

Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One! 🇺🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/c0EURfBRNt — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 13, 2025

UAE Welcomes Donald Trump With Air Force Jet Escort

BREAKING: UAE welcomes President Trump with Air Force Jet escort pic.twitter.com/TpcK9gqzTV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 15, 2025

