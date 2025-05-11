US President Donald Trump has said that he would work with India and Pakistan to find a solution on Kashmir, adding that he would increase trade with both nations after the tensions escalated following the Pahalgam attack. "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much," Donald Trump wrote on a post on social media platform Truth Social. " Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!," Trump added. ‘Full and Immediate Ceasefire’: Donald Trump Claims Major Diplomatic Breakthrough As India and Pakistan Reportedly Agree To End Hostilities Following US-Brokered Talks.

Will Work With India and Pakistan for ‘Kashmir Solution’, Says Donald Trump

I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many,… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 11, 2025

