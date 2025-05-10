In a surprising diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald J. Trump took to social media to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following a night of talks mediated by the United States. Posting from his official account, Trump declared: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a Full and Immediate Ceasefire. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”While there has been no immediate confirmation from either the Indian or Pakistani governments regarding the agreement, the announcement has generated global interest, especially amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Trump’s statement suggested that the ceasefire resulted from intensive overnight negotiations, although specific details of the discussions or participants involved were not disclosed. The president concluded his message by thanking all parties for their attention to what he termed “this matter,” highlighting his continued interest in international affairs despite his departure from office.

Donald Trump Claims Major Diplomatic Breakthrough As India and Pakistan Reportedly Agree To End Hostilities

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweets, "Over the past 48 hours, Vice President JD Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army… pic.twitter.com/QhKFo3Q8pm — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2025

