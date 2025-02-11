Following US President Donald Trump's style, the Keir Starmer government in the United Kingdom has launched a crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country. The crackdown, described as a "UK-wide blitz", has also been extended to Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores and car washes which employ migrant workers in the UK. Notably, the UK government also released a video showing places they raided during the crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country. UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her department's Immigration Enforcement teams saw a record-breaking January as they raided 828 premises, a rise of 48 per cent when compared to the previous January, with arrests increasing to 609. The UK Home Office shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Through our Plan for Change, we have removed almost 19,000 people including failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK since July 2024."

'Public Must Have Confidence in the UK's Immigration System'

The public must have confidence in the UK's immigration system. Through our Plan for Change, we have removed almost 19,000 people including failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK since July 2024. pic.twitter.com/QY4tpQDqSP — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) February 10, 2025

