US President Donald Trump briefly tripped while boarding Air Force One on Sunday, June 8, moments after speaking with reporters about ongoing protests in Los Angeles following recent immigration raids. Donald Trump regained his balance quickly after tripping on US Air Force One and continued up the steps. The video of the incident went viral on social media given Trump’s past criticism of former US President Joe Biden for similar stumbling. Accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump offered few details about the purpose of his trip to Camp David, telling reporters, “We have meetings with various people about very major subjects,” but declined to elaborate further, saying only, “It’s all very important.” When asked whether he was considering invoking the Insurrection Act in response to the protests, Trump did not give a direct answer. US President Donald Trump Vows To ‘Crush Rioters’ in Los Angeles, Says Governor and Mayor Can’t Do Their Jobs.

NOW - Trump stumbles walking up Air Force One's stairs. pic.twitter.com/jCpzEDd7f8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 8, 2025

