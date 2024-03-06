Former President Trump won California’s Republican primary, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ, notching a win in the Super Tuesday state with the biggest trove of delegates. California is one of 15 states with elections on Super Tuesday. The state will allocate 169 Republican delegates based on the primary results. US Presidential Elections 2024: Joe Biden, Donald Trump Lead in ‘Super Tuesday’ Wins, Edging Closer to Rematch.

Donald Trump Wins California GOP Primary

Donald Trump wins Republican primary in California pic.twitter.com/fahK8vZuqw — BNO News (@BNONews) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)