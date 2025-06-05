China President Xi Jinping on Thursday, June 5, held phone talks with US President Donald Trump, Chinese media reported. The call comes amid a standoff between the US and China over tariffs. Interestingly, it is the first known call between the leaders to take place during Trump's second term. More details are awaited. ‘Seriously Violate Consensus’: China Blasts US for Its Computer Chip Moves and for Threatening Chinese Student Visas.

Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Phone Call

BREAKING - China's Xi held phone call with Trump: state media — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 5, 2025

