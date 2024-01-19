A strong earthquake of 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Colombia on Friday, January 19. The quake was at a depth of 115 km (71.46 miles), said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. More details related to the matter are awaited. Earthquake in Japan: Another Strong Quake Measuring 6.0 on Richter Scale Hits West Coast of Honshu.

Earthquake in Colombia:

BREAKING: 6.4 magnitude quake in the Colombia region — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 19, 2024

