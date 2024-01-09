Another strong earthquake shook Japan's West Coast of Honshu on Tuesday, January 9 at around 2:29 pm, reported National Center for Seismology. The earthquake measuring 6.0 on Richter Scale was about 46 kilometres in depth. On the New Year's Day a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan, killing over 100 people to date. Efforts are still on to find people who remain missing even a week later. Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Climbs to 100 With Over 200 People Still Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue in Ishikawa.

6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Japan:

