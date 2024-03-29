An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has hit the southern part of Greece, causing tremors and raising concerns about possible tsunamis. The earthquake, reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), took place approximately 56km southwest of Prygos at about 9.12am local time. Officials are currently assessing the likelihood of tsunami threats along the coastal areas. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in Greece

JUST IN: 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Greece — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 29, 2024

