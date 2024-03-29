Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Afghanistan in the wee hours of Friday, the National Centre for Seismology stated.

Agency News ANI| Mar 29, 2024 07:17 AM IST
Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country, No Casualties Reported
Earthquake (Photo Credits: X/@Top_Disaster)

Kabul, March 29: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Afghanistan in the wee hours of Friday, the National Centre for Seismology stated.

The earthquake occurred at 5:11 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 110 km. Earthquake in Fiji: Quake of Magnitude 6.4 on Richter Scale Jolts Suva.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 29-03-2024, 05:11:55 IST, Lat: 36.04 & Long: 71.19, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X. Earthquake Hits Pakistan: Quake Strikes Asian Country; Strong Tremors Felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Other Cities.

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, as per National Centre for Seismology data.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am on Thursday.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 36.36 and longitude 71.18 at a depth of 124 km, as per the NCS data.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 28-03-2024, 05:44:02 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 124 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS posted on social media X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    gamingly