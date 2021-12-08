A powerful earthquake was felt in Karachi on Wednesday. The earthquake was recorded at 4.1 on the richter scale. The epicenter of the earthquake was 15 km North of DHA Karachi and the depth was recorded of 15km, as per reports from the Dawn. Pakistani reporter Usman hanif said that "Heard that there was light Earthquake in Karachi. Felt myself also. Population is huge in Karachi and houses in many areas are not built with quality material."

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Karachihttps://t.co/oDx3aF5TO3 — Dawn.com (@dawn_com) December 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)