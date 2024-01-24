According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 04.04 pm on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. “Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3, Occurred on 24-01-2024, 16:16:41 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 71.78, Depth: 10 Km”, NCS informed in a recent tweet on X. Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Asian Country.

Earthquake in Pakistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan today at 04.04 pm: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/3mlcmfzU9w — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

