Pakistan experienced an earthquake today, November 11, at 6:06 pm, registering a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The quake's epicentre was located at a latitude of 30.67 and longitude 69.73, with a depth of 10 km. The seismic event adds to the region's geological activity, with the tremor felt across various areas. Earthquake in Pakistan: Massive Quake Jolts Asian Country; Tremors Felt in Lahore and Peshawar.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 6:06 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/XIQdqmYytS — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

