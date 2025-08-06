An earthquake struck the US State of California today, August 6. According to the news agency Insider Paper, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit California. It is also reported that earthquake tremors were felt in Los Angeles. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or loss of property. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Rocks Southern California, Tremors Felt in Los Angeles.

Earthquake Hits California

BREAKING: 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits California, tremors felt in LA pic.twitter.com/pikQMXuY3s — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)